Venkat Prabhu loved my performance in ‘Love Story’ and approached me for ‘Custody’: Naga Chaitanya

Venkat Prabhu loved Chay's performance in the film and approached the actor with the storyline of Custody, believing the actor fits his character perfectly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:38 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Venkat Prabhu, who is known to the Telugu audience for Simbu and SJ Suryah’s Maanaadu, is now making his entry into Telugu cinema with the film Custody. The film stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Custody marks Naga Chaitanya’s launch into Tamil cinema as well.

Custody is going to be released on May 12 in theatres in Telugu and Tamil. The film’s official trailer will be released on May 5. Prior to that, the makers of Custody arranged a press meet yesterday in Hyderabad to show the trailer to the media. There’s been a good response to the trailer.

Speaking at the press meet, Naga Chaitanya shared how the journey of Custody has begun. He revealed that the director Venkat Prabhu approached him two years ago after watching the film Love Story. Venkat Prabhu loved Naga Chaitanya’s performance in the film and approached the actor with the storyline of Custody, believing that the actor fits his character perfectly. Naga Chaitanya loved the storyline (a constable protecting the villain from death for 48 hours) and immediately accepted the film.

Custody came out as an exciting action thriller today, as said by Naga Chaitanya. The actor feels that Custody is the perfect subject for him to launch in Tamil and Venkat Prabhu in Telugu. Naga Chaitanya is very happy to be chosen as Shiva in Venkat Prabhu’s Custody.

– Kiran