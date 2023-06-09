Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

If you missed out on watching Custody in theatres, it is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video OTT platform in both Telugu and Tamil.

Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya‘s first ever bilingual film is Custody. The film was released in both Telugu and Tamil. Kollywood filmmaker Venkat Prabhu directed the film. It was produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Despite being one of the best action movies in Telugu in recent times, Custody failed to impress the audience in theatres. The story chosen by Venkat Prabhu was weak and he completely relied on the action episodes and the actors.

The film was a box office failure with a loss of around 17 crores. The film’s breakeven was 25 crores but it made only a share of around 8 crores worldwide, as per the reports. So Naga Chaitanya ended up with another box office failure.

Leaving the box office performance of the film, there is one thing that a viewer can pay attention to for the film. And that’s Naga Chaitanya’s intense performance. Naga Chaitanya was very good in the action episodes of Custody. So if you missed out on watching Custody in theatres, you can give it a try for a few sequences on OTT.

Custody is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video OTT platform in both Telugu and Tamil. So if you want some action for this weekend, try watching the film.