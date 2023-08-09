Nagaland CM assures Forest Amendment Act poses no threat to Nagas

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday asserted that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023 is not a threat to Nagas.

By PTI Published Date - 01:45 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday asserted that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023 is not a threat to Nagas as more than 95 percent of forest cover in the state belong to individuals or community.

“In Nagaland, hardly 5 percent of the land and forest cover belongs to the government while more than 95 per cent are owned by individuals or community,” he said while replying to a query of PTI on the stand of the state government on the passing of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill by Parliament recently.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on August 2 and it received the President’s assent on August 4.

Rio while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here said Article 371 (A) gives special protection to Nagas on land and its resources.

He said, “We feel that it is not a threat to the state but we will make further study on its implication and we will not make any reacting for now”.

On the Naga People’s Front Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu appealing to the state government to summon an emergency Assembly session and reject the Act, Rio agreed saying that any MLA can raise the issue and it will be discussed.