Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll: Arrangements in place for counting 

Nalgonda: Officials made all arrangements were made for conduct of counting of votes cast in the by-elections to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly elections. Counting would begin at 8 am on Sunday in the godowns of Telangana State Warehouse Corporation at Arjala Bavai on the outskirts of Nalgonda. The EVM boxes would be opened by the officials at 7 am in the presence of counting agents of the candidates.

The bypolls to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency were conducted on April 17 with 346 polling stations. In all, 41 candidates contested in the byelections and 86.8 poll percent was reported.

Counting of polled 2,20,206 votes would be taken up with 14 tables in 25 rounds. A counting supervisor, assistant counting supervisor and three staff would be allocated to each table. Total 400 employees would be deputed for the counting of the votes of the by-elections. Tight security was also made at the counting centre by deploying police personnel.

After counting of 1500 postal ballot votes, the counting of votes in EVMs would be recorded. The mandal wise sequence of counting of votes would be as follows – Gurrampode, Peddavoora, Tirumalgiri(Sagar), Anumula, Nidmanoor, Madgulapally and Tripuraram.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements in the counting centre, the district elections officer and district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said that final results may be declared by noon.

Covid norms would be implemented in the counting centre. The staff, counting agents and media persons, who test negative for Covid in Rapid Antigen Test would only to be allowed into the counting centre. He said tests were already conducted to those, for those passes were issued for the purpose of counting. Three level security arrangements would be made by the police at the counting centre. In addition to sanitising the halls of the counting centre for every three hours, PPE kits would also be supplied to agents of the contesting candidates.

He said that the people should gather near the areas of the counting centre as 144 Section would be imposed on the day. He made it clear that there would be permission for meeting and victory rallies on the day.

