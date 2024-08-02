Nagarjuna Sagar close to FRL; Water released to Left Canal

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy formally released water from the project to the canal system.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 07:32 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Ending year-long scarcity conditions that prevailed in its command spread over four districts in the State, water was released to the Nagarjuna Sagar left Canal on Friday.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy formally released water from the project to the canal system.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project has over 6.30 lakh acres of ayacut in the State. The ayacut is divided into three zones. The first zone spread over Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, that are known for the irrigation intensive paddy cultivation, will get the water supply from Saturday. The second zone covering Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem will be considered for release of water from next week.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project where in the water level dipped close to the critical off take level of 500 feet, a fortnight ago, is about to touch the full reservoir level of 590 feet within the next 24 hours. The project continued to receive an inflow of 5.3 lakh cusecs adding to its storage by over 40 TMC of flood water a day.