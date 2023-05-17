Nagarjuna Sagar Dam rehabilitation works gather pace

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Issues related to safety concerns and structural integrity of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam are being addressed paying priority attention.

According to Engineer in Chief (Operations and Maintenance) B Nagendra Rao, a massive rehabilitation programme was taken up on the dam at a cost of Rs.75 crore.

The works being implemented under a time-bound programme are expected to be completed well before the onset of monsoons. Once the works are completed, the dam would emerge much stronger and remain stable for the next 30 years, he said.

As the project is falling within the State, the State has shouldered the task of full-fledged repairs that came up for discussion at the Krishna River Management Board meetings previously.

The spillway repairs, was given priority and an amount of Rs.17 crore was being spent on it. By all means, the repair works would be completed on the spillway by the end of June, Nagendra Rao said.

Inflows into the dam can be expected sometime in early July, but the civil works would be completed well in advance, he said.

“Before us, we had two options – just taking up repairs for window dressing or taking up works by addressing the root cause of the issues. We preferred the latter as in the case of all other major projects in the State,” he said.

“We are assured of good results this time. Eight of the nine crest gates were being replaced this year. They were all attended to some 30 years ago. The works of the crests gates are in full swing. Similarly, works on two of the lifts were progress. One lift was already completed,” he added.