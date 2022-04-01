Nagarjuna unveils trailer for ZEE5’s ‘Gaalivaana’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:07 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has been in a top-notch form. After presenting the comedy-drama ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’ from Pink Elephant Pictures and ‘Loser 2’ from Annapurna Studios stable, the streaming giant is now bringing out ‘Gaalivaana’, which is jointly produced by BBC Studios and NorthStar Entertainment.

The drama is an adaptation of a European drama written to suit the sensibilities of the Telugu audience. The ZEE5 original will stream from April 14. The web series’ trailer was just released by ‘King’ Akkineni Nagarjuna at 5 pm.

At 1 min 39 seconds, the trailer is nerve-wracking and suspenseful. Family emotions and gripping crime thriller elements are what the series is about. That’s what we get to sense from the trailer. Besides mouthing sentimental lines, we see Radhika Sarathkumar’s character vengefully saying that the killer of her daughter and son-in-law.

“Even God won’t be able to save that bas*ard from me,” she screams. Revenge is a key element of the series’ story. Quality-wise and visually, the series is going to be strong. While crime thrillers are many, ‘Gaalivaana’ has motherly sentiment at its core. Emotional scenes are organic. Sai Kumar’s character is not only rich in emotions but also is the anchor of familial bonds.

The series, directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by Sharath Marrar, has an ensemble cast of Sai Kumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Chandini Chowdary, Ashritha Vemughanti, Nandini Rai, Srilaxmi, and Satish Saripalli, among others, in key roles.

While Sujatha Siddhartha is the director of photography, music is by Sricharan Pakala and K Prabhakar is the co-director.