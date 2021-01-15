Nagoba Jatara, Keslapur Darbar called off in Adilabad

According to the resolutions, limited number of members of the clan will participate in rituals and prayers to be performed as part of the affairs

Adilabad: For the first time in history, members of Mesram resolved to cancel their annual religious affair Nagoba Jatara and Darbar, a grievance redressal programme, due to Covid-19 pandemic. A decision to this effect was taken by the elders of the clan at a meeting held at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

According to the resolutions, limited number of members of the clan will participate in rituals and prayers to be performed as part of the affair on the premises of Sri Nagoba temple in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines on February 11. In view of the norms, the fair which sees one of the largest congregations of devotees in Telangana, will stand cancelled.

The members kick started Kachur Prachar or publicity by bullock cart at the temple on Friday. They will cover eight tribal villages and advertise about the event, inviting key members of the community. They will set out to fetch water in a bronze mug from Godavari at Hasthanamadugu near Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district on January 21.

Nagoba Jatara sees the congregation of thousands of aboriginal tribals belonging to several parts of Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The Mesrams ceremoniously worship the serpentine god by forming long queues. They camp under the trees for five days before returning to their natives in bullock carts.

Authorities of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the fair. Collector Sikta Patnaik convened a meeting and reviewed the progress of arrangements at Keslapur recently.

