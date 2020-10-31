Nagole Metro station bags ‘Green Built’ Award

We were the recipient of ‘IGBC Green Building’ awards for two consecutive years earlier, and 20 of HMR stations are LEED Platinum certified, said KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL

Hyderabad: The Nagole Metro Station achieved CII’s ‘IGBC Performance Challenge 2020 for Green Built environment- Excellence Award’ under Transit Buildings – Metro category.

According to L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited, the evaluation criteria for this year’s selections were ‘Energy and Water Performance, given the typology and location of the building’, ‘Performance during the preceding two years’ and ‘Performance of the building with respect to the National and International benchmarks’.

A total of 91 projects were shortlisted for the Performance Challenge Awards under different categories, among which only 20 projects were finally selected by the jury.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL said, “We were the recipient of ‘IGBC Green Building’ awards for two consecutive years earlier, and 20 of HMR stations are LEED Platinum certified”.

