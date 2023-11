Naishik-Prabir pair finishes runner-up in ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors

The pair, who showcased an excellent run of form in the competition, lost to compatriots Tavish Pahwa and Arnav Yadav 2-6,3-6 to settle for second place

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:09 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Naishik Reddy and Prabir Mukesh Chavda

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Naishik Reddy and his partner Prabir Mukesh Chavda finished runner-up in the 34th ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors – Dhaka tournament on Friday.

The pair, who showcased an excellent run of form in the competition, lost to compatriots Tavish Pahwa and Arnav Yadav 2-6,3-6 to settle for second place.

Naishik trains at Peter Burwash International (PBI) Tennis Academy in the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

Result: Naishik Reddy/Prabir Mukesh Chavda (Ind) lost to Tavish Pahwa /Arnav Yadav (Ind) 2-6, 3-6.