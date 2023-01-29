Nalgonda: Over 3 lakh devotees reach Cheruvugattu temple for celestial wedding

The temple priests performed the celestial wedding at 4 am in the 'kalyana mandapam' of the temple as per rituals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Celestial wedding performed at Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple at Cheruvugattu of Narketpally mandal in Nalgonda district.

Nalgonda: Over three lakh devotees thronged the Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple at Cheruvugattu of Narketpally mandal to watch the celestial wedding performed as part of the brahmotsavam early on Sunday.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy presented silk cloths (pattu vasthralu) to Lord Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy for the celestial wedding on behalf of the State government. The temple priests performed the celestial wedding at 4 am in the ‘kalyana mandapam’ of the temple as per rituals. A large number of people submitted ‘thalambralu’ (turmeric mixed rice) at a specially arranged place on the hill shrine for the purpose of the celestial wedding.

A large number of people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reached Cheruvugattu to witness the auspicious event, with the temple authorities making elaborate arrangements for the annual fete. Over 900 police personnel were deployed at the hill shrine, with a traffic snarl towards the temple stretching for over four kilometres.

“Agnigundalu”(walk on fire by the devotees), one of the major events of the jatara, will be conducted at the temple in the early hours of Tuesday.