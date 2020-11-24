Nalgonda: Ryots told to focus on allied sectors of agri

Releasing prawn seedlings into Dindi project in Nalgonda district, Anita Rajendra said farmers should also focus on achieving success in agriculture allied sectors

Nalgonda: Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Anita Rajendra on Tuesday said there was a need to achieve development in allied sectors of agriculture for comprehensive development of rural areas.

Releasing prawn seedlings into Dindi project in Nalgonda district, Anita Rajendra said farmers should also focus on achieving success in agriculture allied sectors, which help strengthen the rural economy. She explained the measures taken by the State government for development of fisheries sector. “Fishlings have been released into all water bodies in the State free of cost by the State government,” she said, adding that seedlings of prawns would also be released in selected irrigation tanks and reservoirs. Releasing of seedlings of prawns into the Dindi project was launched this year and it would continue, she added.

Suggesting the farmers to take up poultry, dairy and sheep farming in addition to cultivation of crops, she said it would be financially helpful to farmers in case the crops get damaged due to adverse weather conditions. It would also create additional income to the farmers. The farmers should utilise the subsidies and incentives, which have been extending by the State government for agriculture allied sectors.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said that the long pending desire of the people of Dindi was fulfilled with the release of seedlings of prawns into the project. Milk Procurement Centre would be set up soon at Dindi.

Director of Animal Husbandry Vangala Laxma Reddy said that the State government was extending financial help to the people who were getting livelihood on livestock sector. Cattle should be vaccinated in time that would save them from the diseases. Second phase of the vaccination programme for livestock would begin in the second week of December.

District Fisheries Office Charitha said that 3.63 lakh seedlings of prawns would be released in the Dindi project. He said that the Department also planned to release three lakhs seedlings of prawns into Akkampally Balancing reservoir, 4.74 lakhs in Musi project, 2.25 lakhs in Pedlipaka reservoir and 1.05 lakh in Gangannapalem-Anjaneylula Cheruvu in the district.

