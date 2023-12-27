Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Nalgonda Sp Offers Essential Fog Friving Tips Amidst Rising Accidents In Telangana

Driving safety tips for foggy conditions by Nalgonda SP amid rising accidents

Apoorva Rao shared helpful driving tips for navigating the haziness and preventing accidents.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:23 PM, Wed - 27 December 23
Driving safety tips for foggy conditions by Nalgonda SP amid rising accidents
Source: IANS.

Hyderabad: Amid rising cases of accidents in Telangana due to dense fog and misty conditions, Nalgonda‘s SP, Apoorva Rao shared helpful driving tips for navigating the haziness and preventing accidents on X platform, once Twitter.

Here are the measures suggested by the SP.

1 Set headlights to low beam

2 Reduce driving speed

3 Listen for traffic obscured by fog

4 Adhere to lane discipline

5 Use indicators for turns

6 Activate the heater for visibility

7 Avoid overtaking other vehicles

8 Maintain a safe distance

9 Stay alert and focused while driving

 

Related News

Latest News