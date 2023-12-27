Driving safety tips for foggy conditions by Nalgonda SP amid rising accidents

Apoorva Rao shared helpful driving tips for navigating the haziness and preventing accidents.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Source: IANS.

Hyderabad: Amid rising cases of accidents in Telangana due to dense fog and misty conditions, Nalgonda‘s SP, Apoorva Rao shared helpful driving tips for navigating the haziness and preventing accidents on X platform, once Twitter.

Here are the measures suggested by the SP.

1 Set headlights to low beam

2 Reduce driving speed

3 Listen for traffic obscured by fog

4 Adhere to lane discipline

5 Use indicators for turns

6 Activate the heater for visibility

7 Avoid overtaking other vehicles

8 Maintain a safe distance

9 Stay alert and focused while driving

