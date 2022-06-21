Nalgonda woman with 2 kids jumps in front of running train in AP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Nalgonda: Along with her two children, a woman, who was native of Avuravani of Narketpally mandal in the district, committed suicide by jumping in front of Falaknuma express near Nadikudi railway station in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh state on Monday night. The victims were Gade Ramya (28), her son Rishik Reddy(8) and her daughter Hamsika(6).

Along with his husband and two children, she was residing in Chaitanyapuri colony on Devarakonda road in Nalgonda town. The family was running a scrap shop at Narketpally in the district.

She left home with her two children on Sunday morning and on the same day, her husband Gade Janardhan Reddy lodged a complaint with Nalgonda town-I police station saying she had gone missing on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, Janardhan Reddy received a phone call from Nadikudi police, who informed him about the suicide of his wife along with his two children. The bodies of the victims have been shifted to mortuary of government hospital of Sathenapally for autopsy. The relatives of Ramya rushed to Sathenapally on Tuesday morning. The bodies of Ramya and her two children yet to reach their native place.

Reasons for the murder suicide pact are not yet established.