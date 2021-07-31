Nalgonda: Woman’s body exhumed following disputes over agricultural land

A dispute over the land in which the body was buried, prompted three members of a family for the act

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Nalgonda: A coffin box comprising the body of a 60-year-old woman, was exhumed from her agricultural land and later, abandoned at Kondakindigudem of Kethepally mandal in the district, triggering panic in the village. A dispute over the land in which the body was buried, prompted three members of a family for the act.

When a villager Vanguru Butchamma (60) died on Friday, her family members buried her body on the same day as per the Christian practice adjacent to her husband’s grave in their agricultural field at the village. Her husband died about 15 years back. However, the coffin comprising her body was exhumed and left aside on Saturday morning, which has become viral on social media.

It is learnt that one of the deceased’s relative Vanguru Chandraiah who owned a piece of land adjacent to Butchamma’s farm land, had reportedly raised objection over her burial in the farm land which existed next to his agricultural land as well as falls under the same survey number. However, he was silenced following intervention of the community elders, village sarpanch Madhava Reddy said.

According to Kethepally police, Chandraiah along with his wife Rukkamma and daughter Kavitha exhumed the body of Bhutchamma from the grave on Friday night. They left the coffin box, which included the body, at the spot and fled away.

On a complaint lodged by Butchamma’s daughter Shoba Rani, Kethepally police rushed to the place and buried the body at the same place again. The police also filed a case against the three members of the families, who were involved in the act, and wrote to local Tahsildar for clarification on the ownership of the land.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .