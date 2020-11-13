Nalgonda: Youth tries to flee with police vehicle, arrested

Alerted by the Rural CI, Miryalaguda Rural Sub-Inspector Paramesh and his team chased the vehicle and intercepted it at Alagadapa toll plaza

Nalgonda: In a dramatic scene, a youth tried to flee with the police vehicle of the Circle Inspector of Miryalaguda (Rural) in the district late on Thursday night.

Miryalaguda Rural Circle Inspector Ramesh Kumar, who was on patrolling the area, found four youths consuming liquor on the roadside at Edulaguda and stopped his vehicle to speak with them. While he was questing them, one of the youth K Vamshi, a native of Mukundapuram of Nereducherla mandal, gave the slip and tried to flee with the police vehicle. He drove the police vehicle towards Suryapet and did not stop even after ramming into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The front part of the police vehicle was damaged in the incident.

Alerted by the Rural CI, Miryalaguda Rural Sub-Inspector Paramesh and his team chased the vehicle and intercepted it at Alagadapa toll plaza, about seven kilometers away from where the incident took place. The police took Vamshi into custody.

According to sources, Vamshi works as a driver in Hyderabad and had come to Miryalaguda to meet with his friends. Ironically, he had worked as a temporary driver for the same police vehicle a few years back.

A similar incident took place in Suryapet on June, 2018, when a youth stole a police vehicle of a Circle Inspector of Suryapet Rural police station.

