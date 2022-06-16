NALSAR University of Law signs MoU with Cognizant

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law and Cognizant have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to review/advise on course, seminars, workshop, curriculum and structure of special courses.

Through the engagement, Cognizant will offer lectures to students, free counselling on career guidance etc., while IPR Clinics and relevant training programs will be conducted by NALSAR for senior management and other identified employees of Cognizant, according to a press release.

The MoU was signed by NALSAR University of Law Vice Chancellor, Prof. Faizan Mustafa and Ashish Malhotra, Senior Director – Legal, India & APAC, Cognizant Technology Solutions at the university campus here on Thursday. Prof. V Balakista Reddy – Registrar, NALSAR and Dr Anindya Sircar – IPR Chair Professor – NALSAR were also present.

The NALSAR would provide opportunities for Cognizant to take up interns and campus hires, it added.