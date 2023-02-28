| Nama Asks Centre To Help Families Of Journalists Who Died Of Covid

He recently wrote a letter to Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur saying that many journalists lost their lives while discharging their duties after the outbreak of Covid epidemic

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Khammam: BRS Lok Sabha leader, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao has asked the Central government to respond humanely to the families of journalists, who have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

He recently wrote a letter to union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur saying that many journalists lost their lives while discharging their duties after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

Financial assistance under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS) should be given to Kasham Venkanna Bairu Karamchand Gandhi of Khammam city. The families of the journalists have applied for assistance, the MP said, adding the union Minister assured to grant assistance.