Two TS Transco officials in ACB net in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught two engineering officials of TS Transco red-handed while they were allegedly accepting a bribe from a site supervisor.

It was said that Swamy Ayyappa Electrical Agencies of Khammam executed electricity transmission tower stub rectification work under Kusumanchi 130 kv electricity substation one year ago. As per the agreement, the agency paid a refundable security deposit and retention amount of Rs.93, 390 for a mandatory period of one year.

As the one year period ended in June this year, the site supervisor Suresh Babu requested TS Transco Tower Line Office (TLO) Budidampadu division, ADE Guguloth Veerya and AE Bellamkonda Ranil to release the security deposit. But they demanded Rs 20,000 for the same.

Suresh Babu then approached ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught the officials while accepting the bribe. The money was recovered and the officials were arrested. They would be produced before the ACB court in Hyderabad, ACB DSP G Suryanarayana said.