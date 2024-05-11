God won’t be hurt if BJP gets buried in polls, says KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a roadshow in Kondapur under Chevella Parliamentary constituency on Monday.

Karimnagar: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said nothing would happen to God if the BJP was defeated and buried in the elections.

“BJP leaders will always speak about Sri Rama. We also worship Sri Rama. BJP leaders feel that they teach everything including the celebration of festivals and other traditions to the people,” he said at a roadshow in Huzurabad.

There was competition between three political parties in Karimnagar. Terming the ten years rule of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the truth, he said that the BJP’s 10 year rule was poison.

The 150 day rule of the Congress party was all lies. “What has Modi done during the last ten years? Did he construct a single irrigation project? Did he initiate steps for the welfare of SC, STs? In 2014, Modi promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people, recruit 2 crore government jobs every year and double the income of the farmers.

Besides bullet trains, a five trillion dollar economy was also promised. But, not a single promise was fulfilled,” he said, adding that since they had nothing else to claim, BJP leaders were speaking about religion and construction of temples.

On the other hand, Chandrashekhar Rao had constructed the Yadadri temple. He also changed the lives of people in Telangana by constructing irrigation projects, which are actually modern temples. Modi, meanwhile, had done nothing for the welfare of farmers, weavers and other sections but became the first PM who imposed GST on the handloom sector.

Talking about sitting MP and BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar, Rama Rao said that except provoking the people in the name of religion, Sanjay Kumar had done nothing during the last five years.

In the State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised Rythu Bharosa, farm loan waiver, Rs 500 bonus for crops, 2 lakh jobs, gold, Rs 2,500 to women, scooties and Rs 4000 pension. But, not a single promise was implemented, he added. EOM