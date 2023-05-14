Nani and Dulquer Salmaan will grace the pre-release event of Anni Manchi Sakunamule

The makers of Anni Manchi Sakunamule are conducting the pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad. Nani and Dulquer Salmaan are invited as the chief guests to the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:03 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Nani and Dulquer Salmaan are very close to Swapna Cinema since they grabbed blockbusters under its production with the films Yevade Subrahmanyam and Sita Ramam. Swapna Cinema is now getting ready for the release of its next film Anni Manchi Sakunamule. The film will be released in theatres on May 18.

The makers made this announcement on Twitter mentioning Nani and Dulquer Salmaan as “Maa Subbu, Maa Ram” respectively. Subbu and Ram are the roles played by Nani and Dulquer Salmaan in the films Yevade Subrahmanyam and Sita Ramam respectively.

The pre-release event of Anni Manchi Sakunamule will take place at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. The event will start at 6 PM.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule stars Santosh Soban and Malvika Nair as the lead pair. Nandini Reddy is the writer and director of the film. Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are the producers. Mickey J. Meyer is the music director.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule promises a cool and breezy family entertainer for this summer as seen from the trailer. The trailer was released by Jr.NTR yesterday.

– Kiran