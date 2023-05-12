Jr NTR will launch ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ trailer today

Jr NTR is going to launch the trailer officially. They made the announcement this morning with the release of a video on Jr NTR's filmography.

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is a close friend of Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, the producers of Swapna Cinema as we all know. After delivering a blockbuster love story like ‘Sita Ramam’ last year, Swapna Cinema is now coming with another love and family entertainer ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ starring Santosh Soban and Malvika Nair as the lead pair.

The makers of ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ announced the trailer release of the film today. Jr NTR is going to launch the trailer officially. They made this announcement this morning with the release of a video on Jr NTR’s filmography so far. The ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ trailer will be released at 5 pm.

‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ is written and directed by Nandini Reddy. The film will be released on May 18 in theatres.

The film stars Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Gauthami, Vasuki, and others. Mickey J. Meyer composed the music for the film.

‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ is going to be a cool and breezy entertainer for this summer. Even the teaser and the songs suggest the same so far. The trailer is awaited now, especially by the family audience.

