Nani wishes SJ Suryah ‘happy birthday’ in new video from ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

By IANS Updated On - 20 July 2024, 03:09 PM

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming vigilante action thriller Telugu movie ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram‘ shared a new video on Saturday in which Telugu star Nani can be seen wishing actor SJ Suryah on the occasion of his birthday.

SJ Suryah, a multi-hyphenate, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, is celebrating his 56th birthday on Saturday.

The video, titled ‘Not a Teaser Video’, opens with Nani’s voiceover and visuals of SJ Suryah portraying a cop in the film.

In the video, Suryah’s character is seen brutally beating and torturing innocent people like an evil monster.

The scene then shifts to Nani, drenched in blood, saying, “Happy Birthday SIR” as the background score intensifies.

The video narrates the story of the demon Narakasura, who troubled people and was ultimately subdued by Krishna with the help of Satyabhama.

Sharing the video on social media, the makers wrote: “Happy Birthday Sir… @iam_SJSuryah. Experience a touch of Mass Madness before the real game starts in theaters on August 29. #NotATeaser #SaripodhaaSanivaaram #SuryasSaturday.”

Produced by DVV Entertainment, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

The film also stars Sai Kumar P., adding to the excitement surrounding its release.

The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with cinematography by Murali G. and editing by Karthika Srinivas.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 29 and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.