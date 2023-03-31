Nani’s Dasara movie collects Rs 38 crore on day 1

Dasara is running all the way towards registering Nani's first 100 crore movie and also, director Srikanth Odela is enjoying his dream debut

Hyderabad: Dasara is Nani’s first pan-Indian film, and also the most risky one. This is the first time Nani did something very unique that was completely opposite to his image and fame. He played an underdog and a wild beast in Dasara with raw actions and rugged looks. And that too under a debut director. Despite all these risks and gutsy decisions, Nani has registered a solid hit at the box office with Dasara. The film opened to huge numbers on day one, and here are the official figures from the makers.

Dasara has collected 38 crores in gross worldwide on day one. This is a huge opening for Nani in his career. Also, Dasara is the biggest film at the Indian box office for this Sri Rama Navami day, March 30. The film is surely going to run at around similar figures for the next three days, being the weekend.

Dasara is running all the way towards registering Nani’s first 100 crore movie. Also, Srikanth Odela is enjoying his dream debut. This success is equally important for SLV Cinemas to end their streak of failures in the last two years.

Dasara is doing equally well at the US box office, having crossed the half-million dollar mark already and getting much closer to registering Nani’s 9th one-million dollar film at the US box office. Dasara will probably make it by today. Nani is the second hero with the highest number of 1 million dollar achievements at the US box office after Mahesh Babu.

The distributors of Dasara are all happy with these grand openings worldwide. The blockbuster summer begins with Nani’s Dasara.