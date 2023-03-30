‘Dasara’: Fans celebrate Nani’s film on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: Written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s period action-adventure film ‘Dasara’ hit the big screens on Thursday, on the occasion of Ram Navami. Released amid high expectations, the film is receiving rave reviews from all quarters with positive responses on Twitter.

Set in the backdrop of Singareni Coal Mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana, the film takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries.

According to reports, ‘Dasara’ had a strong opening, and fans are already anticipating it will be Nani’s “biggest blockbuster”, and hailing the film as Nani’s finest work to date. The hashtags of Nani, Srikanth Odela, Keerthy Suresh and Dasara, have been trending on the micro-blogging site since the release of the film.

“IT’s theatrical Experience is pure Adrenaline Rush watch ONLY IN THEATRES. TheMost Authentic Raw Film Ever in TFI. Its BLOCKBUSTER CONGRATS TO ENTIRE TEAM (sic),” wrote a user.

“#Dasara A raw and rustic movie with beautifully narrated and picturized emotions. Career best performance by @NameisNani. First half is bonkers with flawless telangana slang but second half is slow and stretched. CLIMAX is fire. 3/5 (sic),” another user opined.

Pegged as Nani’s first pan-India release, the film has been released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. ‘Dasara’ is receiving terrific responses from the USA audience too.

Check out the reactions from social media:

The #Dussera madness is real. Watching 7:40am show in Sudarshan for the first time ever just for our dear @NameisNani ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2b9LzwEcEx — Smita (@smitapop) March 30, 2023

#Dasara Overall A Pretty Decent Raw and Rustic Village Drama! Though the pace is mostly slow and a few parts feel stretched out, the drama has worked for the most part with some good sequences and well done climax. Nani’s career best performance. Rating: 2.75-3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) March 29, 2023

#dasara Review: Top notch first half 🔥🔥🔥

Emotional and slow second half

Climax 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Hit bomma for telugu states. Especially TS people Baga connect avutaru slang and nativity ki#Veerlapalli Village loki teskellipoyadu director#nani full dominating perfomance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JubVgaGYP9 — Bhargav Reddy (@tripathimunnna) March 29, 2023

#Dasara – 2nd half Starts Well , Story line Super @odela_srikanth 👍🏻, MASSive scenes🔥, Emotional Scenes 👌💥 Acting is Top Notch @NameisNani ❤️👌 Dharani, his Career best performance 💥👍 @KeerthyOfficial Is Also Brilliant performance ❤️ Climax fight 👌🥵 3.7/5 Review pic.twitter.com/rGUBBsJjqD — vikram~ (@mr_local05) March 29, 2023

The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and others in important roles. While the film’s editing is carried out by award-winning Naveen Nooli, Santhosh Narayanan provided the music and background score, which is also impressing the cinephiles.