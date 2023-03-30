Dasara Movie Review: Nani is incredible as Dharani in this story of raw emotions

Dasara was released today in theatres worldwide. Let us discuss if the film has reached that level of hype and craze in this review of Dasara.

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Dasara marks Nani’s first pan-Indian film, as we all know. It is also Nani’s highest-budget film so far. But how come Nani handed over such a film to a debut director like Srikanth Odela? This is the most common doubt among the audience. But the teaser and trailer of Dasara shattered them all and raised huge expectations for the film. Dasara was released today in theatres worldwide. Let us discuss if the film has reached that level of hype and craze in this review of Dasara.

Dasara Movie Story:

Dasara is set up in the village of Veerlapalli, where men live on two sources: coal and alcohol. The village runs on Sarpanch’s orders, and he also holds the distribution and selling rights to alcohol in the village through Silk Bar. Two friends, Dharani and Surya, who lead a happy life, get caught up in these village politics due to the caste discrimination factor. Their childhood friend Vennela is their common love interest. Suddenly the situation in Veerlapalli village and the lives of the three friends change with the evil nature of Sarpanch’s son, the new Sarpanch, Chinna Nambi. What happens thereafter is the rest of the film’s story.

Dasara Review:

Dasara is set up in a place with a rustic tone and people with rugged looks. This choice of the writer and director, Srikanth Odela, gives the audience a unique experience of a new world. But more than the set up, Srikanth Odela relied on two major plots here: village politics that revolve around a bar and human emotions that revolve around three relationships: friendship, love, and lust.

The first half of Dasara has an introduction to the Veerlapalli world, Sarpanch politics, and the construction of the relationships of friendship and love. While Nani and Deekshith Shetty excelled with their on-screen friendship, Keerthy Suresh is seen with very high energy. Nani can be seen sometimes as an underdog in the first half. In fact, he is presented in the same way. Nani’s natural performance is truly appreciable once again. Deekshith Shetty has justified his role. Sathyan Sooryan’s cinematography is brilliant, and it enhances the watching experience. Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan was brilliantly shot. Silk Bar and Ori Vaari were impressive too.

Dasara suddenly shifts to a serious tone as it nears the intermission block. The political heat in the village spreads, and the interval episode becomes the highlight of the hour. Srikanth Odela’s choice in constructing the intermission to bang on emotions rather than action is a brilliant move. Dasara interval gives the audience a set up for Dharani’s rage in the second half.

The second half of Dasara opens with the continuation of some emotional scenes. The audience surely wait for Dharani to explode. But Srikanth Odela sticks to his emotions and runs the screenplay only between the main characters. This might not be appealing for a few minutes. The scenes are individually good if they are cut crisply, but they do not match the audience’s expectations in this sequence. One waits for a strong climax, and what Srikanth offered at the end was beyond strength and power. Dasara’s climax will erupt the whole theatre with whistles and energy. This is Nani’s most intense performance to date. This is one of the best endings in the recent blockbuster action dramas. This is terrific.

Srikanth Odela’s making skills are outstanding. He is no less than any blockbuster director with a decade of experience. Dasara makes us wonder if Srikanth is really a debutant. Keerthy Suresh once again proves why she is a national award-winning actress. Tom Chacko is too good in his role. A special mention goes to every actor in Nani’s friend gang. They are extraordinary in the climax. Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar are good but can be used better. The production design team and the production team need to be lauded for their marvellous work. And finally, Santhosh Narayanan was the right choice because he placed the soul of Dasara in the right place with his music. So, despite a few stretched minutes in the second half, Dasara is an action drama worth everything it has.

Dasara is another celebration of Telugu commercial cinema, with raw emotions from Srikanth Odela and an incredible performance by Nani.