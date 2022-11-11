Nara Lokesh to launch year-long padayatra

Published Date - 06:07 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

It is said that Lokesh was chalking out plans to stay with the people in the run-up to the elections in 2024 and prepared a route map for the purpose.

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh will undertake a year-long padayatra from January 27 next year.

According to TDP sources, Lokesh, son of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will begin the marathon walk from Kuppam in Chittoor district and conclude it at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district near the state border.

