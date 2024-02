Narasimha Murthy is new Telangana VHP Chief

Narasimha Murthy is currently holding the post of the VHP State vice president

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 06:12 PM

Narasimha Murthy is currently holding the post of the VHP State vice president

Hyderabad: B Narasimha Murthy has been appointed as the new President of the Telangana unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

According to a release issued here on Wednesday, the announcement came during the central meetings of VHP held in Ayodhya from February 25 to 27. Narasimha Murthy is currently holding the post of the VHP State vice president. He has worked with Bharat Mazdoor Sangh in various capacities.

Also Read PM Modi likely to visit Telangana in March first week