Narayana students excel in NEET

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Narayana Institutions on Saturday said their students have excelled in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results with five students securing ranks in all-India top 10.

They also bagged five ranks in top 10, 24 in top 100, 38 in top 200 and 49 in top 300 in all categories, a press release said.

Narayana Institutions directors P Sharani Narayana and Dr P Sindhura Narayana said success of their students lay in the unique educational programme and innovative teaching methodologies specially designed for medical aspirants.

Directors Puneet Kothapa and G Ravi Teja congratulated students and teachers on their outstanding performance and thanked parents for their continued support.

