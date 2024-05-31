Narayana wants Congress government to focus on governance than emblem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 May 2024, 09:51 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Congress government’s decision to declare “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” as State song, CPI National Secretary K Narayana urged the government to refrain from making changes in the State emblem and advised to focus on governance and development.

The Congress government had temporarily postponed the plans to make changes in the emblem but it was wise not to take up such steps.

Instead the Congress government should strive in executing works for public welfare that could not be taken up by the past government, he said here on Friday.

People had fought against Nizam but were using the buildings constructed by the Nizam. Similarly, people fought against the British but were still using the infrastructure developed by them. There will be some historic truths, which cannot be meddled with, he said.

He defended the State government’s move to rope in Oscar winning music director MM Keeravani to compose music for the State song. Art does not have any regional boundaries and no attempts should be made to draw any such boundaries, he appealed.

Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was following Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the CPI leader said there could be political differences but vendetta politics should not be encouraged.

As the Telangana Formation Day celebrations are scheduled on June 2, he advised the Congress government to extend invitations to all those, who had fought for Telangana. There should not be any differences in this regard, he said.

The CPI would extend all support to Congress government in executing welfare and development works in the State, he assured.