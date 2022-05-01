Narayanraopet Rythu Vedika is acting as guiding force for aspiring farmers

Agriculture Extension Officer T Nagarjuna is exchanging MoU with Gramodaya, Grama Bharathi organisations in Narayanraopet of Siddipet district.

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to set up one Rythu Vedika for every 5,000 farmers with the sole intention to guide the farmers on profitable farming practices.

Such one Rythu Vedika located at Narayanraopet Mandal headquarters in Siddipet district is setting a model in doing so under the leadership of Agriculture Extension Officer Talarai Nagarjuna. Not only it has been organising various programmes for the traditional farmers who have been in farming for decades, but the Rythu Vedika has also started organising educative programmes for aspiring farmers who wanted to enter into new farming practices.

Nagarjuna has constituted committees on each kind of farming practice by making a model farmer, department officer, bank manager, and representatives of NGOs work.

Speaking to Telangana Today Ngarajuna has said that most of the aspiring farmers were planning to venture into dairy, poultry, agriculture, aquaculture, horticulture, beekeeping, and many other practices which remained untapped in Telangana.

However, he said that the farmers had many apprehensions such as raising investment and marketing the products. Moreover, he said the farmers were lacking the practical experience and skill base.

To clear all such doubts, guide and train them, Nagarjuna said that they have developed an 18-module training session for all such aspiring farmers. Apart from conducting classes by Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, and Aquaculture officials, Nagarjuna said that they will also take them on a field visit to modern farmers’ farms who will also be available to clear their doubts at any time.

To facilitate the marketing of the goods, the young agriculture officer said they have forged an alliance with several NGOs and corporate companies working in the respective field to make the marketing easy.

Grama Bharathi Farmers Producers Organisation, Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology and several other organisations have come forward to support the farmers of Naayanraopet. Grama Bharathi had expertise in guiding in organic farming, While Gramodya is known for supporting the farmers in using technology such as drones.

