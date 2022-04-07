Narendra Modi government is ‘dushman government’: Home Minister

Published: Updated On - 05:30 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Ministers Md. Mohamood Ali and G jagadish Reddy were participating in nirasana deeksha held by TRS at Nalgonda demanding the Centre to purchase paddy of yasangi crop season.

Nalgonda: Home Minister Md. Mohamood Ali on Thursday termed Narendra Modi government as “dushman government” for showing discrimination towards Telangana state.

Participating in the protest organised by the TRS at Clock Tower Centre in Nalgonda, he said that Telangana state was achieved through 14 years of long agitation. He reminded that some forces tried to create misconception before state formation that nine districts in Telangana region were backward and law and order problem was also high in the area to achieve development. The Chief Minister has proved them false by making the state top in welfare and development in a short span of time.

Referring to Centre’s decision not to procure paddy of yasangi, he questioned as to why Narendra Modi government, which was ready to purchase paddy from Punjab, was showing discrimination towards Telangana state in paddy purchase.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the TRS was forced to take up agitations after eight years due to centre’s attitude. The BJP was unable to digest the increasing image to our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Even people from other states were demanding for welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and Kalyana Lakshmi. It has created a great inconvenience to the leaders of BJP, which was in government at the Centre. Hence, the BJP was working with a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the TRS government and chosen the way of creating hurdles to the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes for the purpose.

Miryalagua MLA Nallamothu Bhasker Rao said that paddy cultivation was taken up by the farmers in 2.5 lakh acres in Nalgonda district. He would take initiative for the purchase of all the produced paddy of fine rice verity by the rice millers. He also asked the farmers not to sell normal verity of paddy as the Chief Minister would take a decision on the matter on April 11.

MLC M Koti Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLAs Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik, Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Nomula Bhagath Kumar, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Sarpanches of TRS were also participated in the deeksha.

