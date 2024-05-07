Narendra Modi to address public meeting at Vemulawada on Wednesday

According to a statement issued here by the BJP State unit on Tuesday, the Prime Minister would reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night and stay in the Raj Bhavan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 06:04 PM

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Vemulawada on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here by the BJP State unit on Tuesday, the Prime Minister would reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night and stay in the Raj Bhavan. On Wednesday morning he would reach Sri Raja Rajeshwara Temple at Vemulawada and perform pooja. Later he would address a public meeting in Vemulawada. He would also be addressing a public meeting at LB Stadium on May 10.

Meanwhile, union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be addressing public meetings on May 9 in Bhongir and Warangal respectively.