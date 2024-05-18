Telangana govt orders vigilance probe against Kakatiya University VC

Vice Chancellor T Ramesh is facing allegations regarding unlawful retention of terminated faculty, illegal transfers, unfair academic appointments and approval of fake projects.

Kakatiya University

Warangal: The State government has ordered a vigilance inquiry against Kakatiya University Vice Chancellor T Ramesh.

Ramesh is facing allegations regarding unlawful retention of terminated faculty,iIllegal transfers, unfair academic appointments and approval of fake projects. Higher Education Principal Secretary B Venkatesham on Saturday issued orders urging Vigilance & Enforcement (V&E) director general to inquire into the allegations against Ramesh and furnish a report to the government immediately, for taking further necessary action.

The Higher Education Principal Secretary stated that the vigilance probe had been ordered based on the complaint received from certain faculty members of Kakatiya University on May 17 along with the copies of representations of Association of Kakatiya University Teachers. In their complaint they raised allegations against Ramesh regarding unlawful retention of terminated faculty, illegal transfers, unfair academic appointments and approval of fake projects, Venkatesham informed.

The Students union of the University too had lodged complaints against the Vice Chancellor.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor welcomed the vigilance inquiry ordered by the State government against him.

In a statement, Ramesh claimed that the probe would bring out all the facts before the people and expose the ill-intention behind the false allegations.

“I fully welcome the government to set up a vigilance committee on the complaints of people who want to get promotions, people who are impatient and trying to undermine the development of the university and people who are clamoring for illegal admissions,” he said. “Similar kinds of allegations were made against me in the past and the probe committee found that the admissions process was completely transparent and all the allegations were false,” he claimed.