‘Kodelu’ at Vemulawada shrine to be utilized for agriculture

Temple authorities, who sent proposals to the endowment department commissioner, are preparing guidelines for the programme.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 17 May 2024, 06:33 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy, Vemulawada, authorities have decided to give Kodelu (bulls) to farmers free of cost for the purpose of agriculture. Temple authorities, who sent proposals to the endowment department commissioner, are preparing guidelines for the programme. It is likely to be launched after the model code of conduct is lifted.

‘Kodemokku’ is a famous ritual in the shrine. Devotees strongly believe that their wishes will be fulfilled if a ‘kode’ (bull) is offered to the presiding deity of the Sri Rajarajeshwara temple in Vemulawada. A majority of the pilgrims, who visit the shrine, will offer ‘kode; to the presiding deity.

Devotees also believe that good will happen to them if they donated a bull to the temple. People, who rear bulls in their cattle sheds donate them to the shrine, while others purchase and donate animals. As many devotees donate bulls, the number of animals has gone up and the temple is also maintaining a Goshala in Thippapur to look after them.

Though the temple authorities are maintaining goshala, there were incidents of bulls dying of illness due to lack of fodder, facilities and medical aid, temple sources said.

Endowment commissioner Hanumantha Rao, who recently visited goshala, came down heavily on authorities for its poor maintenance and he instructed officials to provide all facilities to bulls. Since 150 bulls are enough for the purpose of ‘Kodemmokku’ ritual in the temple, the authorities used to give excess animals to other goshalas in the state through the State Goshala Federation.

However, the practice was stopped after allegations surfaced over irregularities. However, in view of the demand from farmers, temple officials are now proposing to give away these bulls to ryots free of cost and sent the proposals to the commissioner.

Authorities are planning to constitute a committee along with revenue, police, animal husbandry and temple officials to finalise the process of giving bulls to farmers. After accepting applications from farmers, the committee will finalize the eligible ryots after verifying pattadar passbooks and Aadhar cards.

Farmers have to enter an agreement stating that they will not sell animals to others. Before handing over to ryots, tags will also be fixed to animals to enable the authorities to easily identify them.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Temple AEO and goshala in-charge, B Srinivas said that the proposal was pending with the commissioner. After getting the clearance, they would start giving animals to farmers. He hoped that the programme would be launched after the completion of election code.

Stating that all facilities were there in goshala, he said that per month, Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh was being spent to provide fodder to animals. Informing that devotees would provide dry grass, he said they would spend an amount on green grass and other fodder items. Presently, there are 1200 animals in goshala.