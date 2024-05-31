Nashville Fried Chicken launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 May 2024, 03:36 PM

HYderabad: After receiving great response for its ‘Louis Burger’ in Hyderabad, the Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of Nashville Fried Chicken on Thursday.

Unlike other brands, what makes their fried chicken experience different is the 18-hour marination to achieve the perfect blend of spices and flavour in every bite, their in-house gourmet sauces, to elevate the fried chicken eating experience, like comeback sauce, secret sauce, honey mustard sauce and the hot n spicy sauce, their special soft glazed buns which are proofed overnight to achieve lightness and fluffiness and their packaging.

“Having seen the love from our beloved Indian patrons towards Louis Burger we are thrilled to now bring the delightful flavours of Nashville Fried Chicken/NFC to Hyderabad. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a menu that combines the best of global culinary expertise with the authentic taste of fried chicken,” said Zorawar Kalra, the founder and Managing Director of Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd.

Their menu boasts an array of options, starting with signature Fried Chicken Bucket offered in three flavours, or dive into their wide array of 8 delectable chicken tenders, ranging from succulent glazed options like BBQ, Teriyaki, Chipotle Lime, and Chili Habanero or those seeking an extra punch, indulge in their Hot n Spicy, Nashville Style, and Cluckin’ Hot Tenders. For Burger aficionados, Nashville-style fried Chicken burger steals the spotlight, complemented by spicy slaw and perfectly dusted with paprika.