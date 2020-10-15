Natco Pharma eyes launch of 8-10 new drugs yearly

During the year, Natco spent Rs 349 crore on capital expenditure, a majority of which was used to enhance capabilities of their manufacturing facilities

Hyderabad: Natco Pharma aims to launch around 10 new products every year in the Indian market, the city-based drug maker said on Thursday.

“Our strategy remains intact as we invest prudently in our research, manufacturing plants and enriching of skill sets. We are on track on our goal to launch 8-10 new products every year across our pharma business segments in India. We also have some interesting filings and high-value launches in our international markets in the coming years,” V C Nannapaneni, chairman of the company said in his speech at the Annual General Meeting.

During the year, Natco spent Rs 349 crore on capital expenditure, a majority of which was used to enhance capabilities of their manufacturing facilities.

