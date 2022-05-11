National Arm Wrestling Championship from May 31 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Arm Wrestling Association (TAWA), under the aegis of Indian Arm Wrestling Federation, is going to conduct 44th National Arm Wrestling Championship scheduled to be held at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad from May 31 to June 5.

“Over 1000 wrestlers from 28 States across the country will be participating in the tournament. This is the fourth time for Hyderabad to host the event. Earlier Hyderabad hosted the event in 1982, 1985 and 2006,” said Hashim Reza Zabeth, president of Telangana Arm Wrestling Association.

“The winners of the tournament will be selected to represent India in the Asian Arm Wrestling championship and World Arm Wrestling Championships, which are held every year” he revealed.