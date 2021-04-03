National Lok Adalat across Telangana on April 10

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat will be organised across the State in all courts on April 10 for settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases.

The Lok Adalat is rendering services without any expenditure or fees. The court fee, if any, paid in pending cases will be refunded if the matter is settled through the Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat, Telangana State Legal Services Authority said on Saturday.

People were requested to avail the benefit of Lok Adalat mechanism for settlement of their cases in ensuing National Lok Adalat on April 10 in physical and virtual mode, it said. “All persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases may approach the chairman/secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in District Court Complex of respective districts or nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee/nearest court to get their dispute resolved through National Lok Adalat on April 10,” it added.

