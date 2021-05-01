National parks, sanctuaries to remain closed due to rising Covid-19 cases

The Ministry has also instructed the Chief Wildlife Wardens to initiate preventive measures to stop the transmission and spread of virus from humans to wild animals in the National Parks, sanctuaries and other protected areas.

Hyderabad: Following the reports of death of lions due to covid 19, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued directions to Chief Wildlife Wardens to close all the national parks, sanctuaries and other protected areas for tourists immediately until further orders.

The Ministry has also instructed the Chief Wildlife Wardens to initiate preventive measures to stop the transmission and spread of virus from humans to wild animals in the National Parks, sanctuaries and other protected areas.

Officials have been directed to reduce the human Wildlife interface and deploy only Covid-19 negative persons for duty.

Apart from directing the officials to restrict the movement of people in national parks, sanctuaries and other protected areas, the Ministry has instructed to set up task force or rapid action force teams with field officers, veterinary doctors and frontline workers to manage the situations, if any, at the earliest.

