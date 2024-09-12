| Nava Limited As Part Of Csr Distributes Relief Material To Flood Hit Families In Khammam

Nava Limited as part of CSR distributes relief material to flood-hit families in Khammam

The material kits were handed over to 500 families each in Ramannapet and Danavaigudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 07:05 PM

Nava Limited dispatches flood relief material to residents in Khammam

Kothagudem: Paloncha-based Nava Limited distributed bed sheets and cooking utensils to flood-affected families in Khammam city.

The company vice president and unit head (Telangana operation) Rear Admiral Lingam Venkata Sarath Babu (veteran) at a programme at Paloncha flagged two vehicles that left for Khammam carrying the material.

Sarath Babu said that people living in Munneru catchment area in Khammam have suffered a great loss due to the recent heavy rains and floods.

Nava Limited management as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative decided to give cooking utensils and bed sheets to 1000 families.

The material kits were handed over to 500 families each in Ramannapet and Danavaigudem. General manager MGM Prasad, deputy general manager M. Shankaraiah, assistant general manager N Satyanarayana, chief liaison officer V Khadarendra Babu and others were present.