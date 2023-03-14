Navaratnalu benefits at doorstep: Andhra Pradesh Governor

Andhra Pradesh Governor addressed the tenth Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly as well as the State Legislative Council at Velagapudi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Andhra Pradesh Governor addressed the tenth Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly as well as the State Legislative Council at Velagapudi

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer has said that welfare schemes are being provided at the doorstep of all the eligible beneficiaries in a transparent manner under the umbrella of Navartnalu welfare schemes.

The Governor addressed the tenth Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly as well as the State Legislative Council at Velagapudi here on Tuesday. This was his first speech to the joint houses after taking charge as the Governor of the state.

Nazeer said that welfare schemes were being provided irrespective of caste and religion and the state was making remarkable progress in the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors. An 11.43 percent growth rate had been achieved every year and AP was leading at the forefront of economic development, he added.

Detailing the welfare schemes provided by the government including Direct Benefit Transfers to the beneficiaries, English medium education to poor children, he noted that the midday meal scheme in which nutritious food was given to students and the modernizing of schools spending Rs 3,669 crore taken up under the Nadu Nedu scheme. “We have brought changes in the education sector so that the youth of the state can compete at the global level, financial assistance to 80 lakh children through Amma Vodi scheme where Rs 19, 617.60 crore financial assistance to 44.49 lakh mothers was given,”, he pointed out.

He also highlighted that Digital learning was a key element in education reforms and students were given 5.20 lakh tabs worth Rs 690 crore.

Also Read Former SC judge Abdul Nazeer takes oath as Andhra Governor