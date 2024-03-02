Statues of Telangana leaders to be installed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 09:46 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the government would consider the suggestions to install the statues of Telangana’s prominent leaders on Tank Bund in Hyderabad, besides examining the installation of statues of Chakali Ailamma and Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, former union Minister S Jaipal Reddy and former Speaker D Sripada Rao.

The Government would constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee and take a policy decision in this regard shortly, he said while participating in the 87th birth anniversary celebrations of Sripada Rao here on Saturday.

Sripada Rao played a key role as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

He won as MLA from Manthani Assembly constituency three times, he said.