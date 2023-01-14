Navin Mittal releases special issue of IJMART in Hanamkonda

Navin Mittal releasing special issue of an international research journal in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Commissioner of the Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal has released a special issue of a peer-reviewed refereed International Journal of Multidisciplinary Advanced Research Trends (IJMART).

The journal published research papers on a conference held on ‘Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC)’ by Pingle Government College for Women, Waddepally (Autonomous), Hanamkonda, College Principal Dr B Chandramouli said.

The Pingle College had organised a two-day national conference on “Accreditation and Quality Enhancement of Higher Education Institutions”, during which 80 full-length papers were submitted. As many as 39 of these were chosen and published in IJMART, he said.