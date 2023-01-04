Minister Errabelli calls for completion of Devadula works by summer

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao warned that the officials would face the music, if the works were not completed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLAs Vinay Bhaskar, Sudharshan Reddy, A Ramesh and others unveil diaries of WDCCB on Wednesday.

Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed officials to ensure completion of the J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Project by summer.

Addressing a review meeting on the progress of the canal works in Palakurthy constituency here on Wednesday, he said the works had been allotted to a new contractor through retendering as the old contractor had not executed the works within the stipulated time.

“But even the new contractor is also not working satisfactorily. In view of this, I ask you to rectify the gaps and complete the works by summer this year,” he said, and warned that the officials would face the music, if the works were not completed as the next review meeting would be held by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said while the works were slated to be completed in six months, they have not been completed even after three years passed. The works were to be taken under Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon and Mahabubabad districts’ limits.

District Collectors Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Dr B Gopi, Ch Shivalingaiah, Engineer-in-Chief Sudhakar Reddy, engineers, officials of the contracting agency and others attended the meeting.

Unveiling of DCCB’s diary and calendar: Earlier, Rao had unveiled the diaries and calendars of the Warangal District cooperative central bank (WDCCB) here and wished that the WDCCB would become the top cooperative bank in the State. Appreciating the directors and officials for earning profits and awards, the Minister has promised that he would see that the amount related to the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be deposited at the WDCCB.

Bank chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao said that they had given loans worth Rs 1,193 crore to 1,11,000 customers after the new body came to power. He said that they had achieved the best growth award at national level for Rs 350 crore credit in one year.