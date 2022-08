Navya crowned champion at Kotak India Junior International Series

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

India’s Navya Kanderi bagged top honours in the women’s singles of the Kotak India Junior International Series. She defeated Isharani Baruah 21-15, 21-18 in the summit clash to emerge champion.

Hyderabad: India’s Navya Kanderi bagged top honours in the women’s singles of the Kotak India Junior International Series held at the Kotak Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

She defeated Isharani Baruah 21-15, 21-18 in the summit clash to emerge champion.

In men’s singles, India’s Pranay Shettigar went down for top seeded Justin Hoh of Malaysia 18-21, 14-21.

Also Read Head coach Rahul Dravid tests Covid negative, joins team India

Results: Final:

Men: Singles: Justin Hoh (1) (MAS) bt Pranay Shettigar (IND) 21-18, 21-14;

Doubles: Nicholas Raj/Tushar Suveer (IND) bt Apiluk Gaterahong/Witchaya Jintamut (THA) 21-14, 21-18;

Women Singles: Navya Kanderi (IND) bt Isharani Baruah (IND) 21-15, 21-18;

Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting (MAS) bt Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma (4) (IND) 21-16, 21-15;

Mixed Doubles: Mayank Rana/Nardhana Ravi Shankar (IND) bt Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram/Vaishnavi Khadkekar (7) (IND) 25-23, 23-21.