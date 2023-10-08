Sunday, Oct 8, 2023
Home | Entertainment | Nawazuddins Wife Alia Siddiqui Disapproves Of Closure Report

Nawazuddin’s wife Alia Siddiqui disapproves of closure report

The POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, summoned Alia to appear on October 7.

By IANS
Published Date - 10:45 AM, Sun - 8 October 23
Nawazuddin’s wife Alia Siddiqui disapproves of closure report

Muzaffarnagar: Film actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Alia Siddiqui, has objected to the clean chit given to Nawazuddin and his family in a harassment case.

The POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar had issued a notice to Alia to appear before it on October 7.

She had filed a complaint against Nawazuddin and her in-laws in 2020 for allegedly harassing her and her daughter.

“Alia requested time to file a protest against the police closure report.

“The court granted her time until November 9 to submit her application. If she objects to the police report, the court may order a re-investigation or file a case,” said additional district government counsel (ADGC) Pradeep Balyan.

Related News

Latest News