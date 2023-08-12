NCB busts global drug syndicate linked to US, UK in Mumbai, 2 arrested

Mumbai: With the arrest of two accused, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking syndicate with links to many countries including the USA and seized a large number of contrabands, the agency informed in a statement.

A total of 1.403 kgs MDMA (2917 tablets), 1.840 kgs Hydroponic Weed and 0.26 gms LSD (24 blots) were seized in three operations in Mumbai, the NCB said in the statement on Friday.

“Two people have been arrested while the other is already arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The role of another person on bail in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act is being investigated,” it said.

As per the NCB officials, the drugs were smuggled into Mumbai from countries- the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

During the investigation of all the cases, particular patterns of parcel movement finally destined for Pune were noticed, it said.

The statement added that with the assistance of the Customs Mumbai department, the NCB sleuths sort out the suspected parcels.

“Further in-depth investigation pertaining to usage of dark web and cryptocurrency is being investigated to trace out remaining associates and other assets evolved from drug money is being done,” the statement further added.

In the first case on May 23, a suspected parcel sourced from the UK to Pune was tracked and intercepted at Foreign Post Office (FPO), Mumbai. When the parcel was opened 100 numbers of blue-coloured MDMA tablets and 24 numbers of LSD blot papers were recovered which were carefully concealed inside the black-coloured portable audio system.

After extensive investigation, one person was identified by sleuths of NCB as S Kasjyap. During the preliminary probe, it came to the fore that the accused was procuring drugs from his foreign-based handler in exchange for commission and was also involved in sales in the Pune area, as per the NCB statement.

In the second operation, it emerged that a Pune-based syndicate was procuring high-value party drugs from far-off countries. The information led to the interception of a suspected parcel at FPO, Mumbai on July 7 which was outsourced from the USA.

“When the carton was opened, four numbers of similar tin cans were found. When one of the cans was opened, a greenish fibrous lumpy plant product was found which when tested, indicated to be Hydroponic Weed. Similar products were recovered from the other three cans also which collectively weighed a total of 1.840 kgs of finely curated Hydroponic Weed,” the NCB statement read.

During the follow-up action, officials of NCB apprehended a person identified as Adnan F Soon, an associate of Adnan was identified. During the investigation, it came to the fore the accused was involved in multiple crimes including an NDPS Case registered against him in Mumbai. Further in-depth investigation is underway in this case, read the NCB statement.

In the third Operation, a parcel outsourced from the Netherlands to Mumbai was intercepted at FPO, Mumbai on July 21.

When the carton was opened, a total of 2817 numbers of MDMA tablets (1.363 kgs) were recovered. During the preliminary probe, a Palghar-based receiver identified as Arjun G was identified, as per the NCB statement.

“During the extensive probe, it emerged that Arjun G was already placed under arrest by another agency in another NDPS case a few days ago. The accused had already procured a few more parcels before being arrested,” it said.

“Further investigation is on in the matter,” the NCB said.