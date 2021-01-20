NCC boys wing likely for Narsampet GDC

Dr I Shivanagasreenu, Assistant Professor of Commerce, has been nominated NCC officer for the boys wing at the college

By | Published: 12:58 am

Warangal Rural: National Cadet Corps (NCC), 10th battalion officer, Telangana, Subedar Major (SM) Suhas Kadam and Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) G Pradeep said they would see that an NCC boys wing would be sanctioned to the Government Degree College (GDC), Narsampet, from the academic year 2021-22.

They inspected the facilities available for setting up the NCC boys wing at the college on Monday and were satisfied, said college principal and Executive Committee (EC) member of Kakatiya University (KU) Lt Dr B Chandramouli.

Suhas Kadam appreciated the principal for running the NCC women wing successfully. Pradeep said Narsampet GDC was better placed than private colleges in providing training to the NCC cadets.

Dr I Shivanagasreenu, Assistant Professor of Commerce, has been nominated NCC officer for the boys wing at the college. The NCC women’s wing was set up in 2015 with a total intake of 50 at the college. Faculty members Dr T Sumathi, Dr R Kumara Swamy, P Tyagaiah, V Poornachander, and NCC under Officer Neha Rizwan and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .