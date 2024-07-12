NCC Group Hyderabad felicitates 51 cadets for winning Inter Group Competition

The prestigious event was held at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, from July 1 to 10 wherein all nine Group Teams of NCC Directorate Andhra Pradesh & Telangana participated.

Hyderabad: NCC Group Hyderabad felicitated 51 cadets who clinched victory at the Inter Group Competition of the Thal Sainik Camp, organised by the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana NCC Directorate.

The prestigious event was held at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, from July 1 to 10 wherein all nine Group Teams of NCC Directorate Andhra Pradesh & Telangana participated. The felicitation ceremony, held at the NCC Group Headquarters, was presided over by Colonel Anil, Group Commander of Hyderabad Group.

The cadets showcased exceptional skill, discipline, and dedication throughout the competition, distinguishing themselves in demanding events that pushed their physical limits, mental toughness, and leadership abilities to the forefront, a press release said.

Colonel Anil lauded the cadets for their exceptional accomplishments, stressing the vital role of perseverance and teamwork in achieving success.